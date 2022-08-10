Odyssey for new students set for Aug. 14

Troy University will welcome new students on Sunday, Aug. 14 with the Odyssey Convocation inside Trojan Arena on the Troy Campus.

The convocation will serve as the culminating event for Move-In Weekend, which begins on Saturday, and will start with a reception in the rotunda of Trojan Arena beginning at 1:30 p.m. followed by the event at 2:45 p.m. Fall semester classes on the Troy Campus will begin Wednesday, August 17.

“The Odyssey Convocation is a significant event in the life of Troy University because it signals the beginning of a student’s journey with the University,” said Herb Reeves, Dean of Student Services. “It is symbolic that their Troy journey will begin and end in Trojan Arena – first with the convocation serving as the starting point, and then with commencement celebrating the completion of their course of study.”

The event will include a keynote address by Troy University alumnus Tyler Vaughn. The 2014 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and a minor in Leadership Studies is co-owner of Refine PT & Performance.

Vaughn played baseball for the Trojans and was a part of two Sun Belt Conference Championship teams that went on to make two NCAA Regional appearances. In his time with the Trojans, he was named a Capital One NCAA Division 1 Academic All-American (‘13, ‘14), Sun Belt First Team Short-Stop (‘13), as well as a Brooks Wallace Award Finalist list for top shortstop in the country (‘13). Aside from baseball, Vaughn was awarded with the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, which recognizes recipients for their excellence of character, humanitarian service and spiritual qualities, and also received the Clements Award, which is granted to one graduating male and female student athlete for excellence in the classroom and in their sport.

Following graduation, Vaughn went on to earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of South Alabama in 2017. Since that time, he has gained experience in outpatient orthopedics, chronic pain management, with the aging adult population, and has worked in the skilled nursing environment, with exposure to a variety of age groups and presentations. He is certified in Dry Needling as well as Blood Flow Restriction Training.

Vaughn and his wife, Rachael, have two Australian Shepherds, and he continues to enjoy coaching baseball, camping, spending time with family and being outdoors.

The new student convocation will also include a welcome and introductions from Dr. Hal Fulmer, Dean of Undergraduate and First-Year Studies; greetings from Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; remarks from Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.; remarks from SGA President Ava Carnazza; and the traditional lighting of the Odyssey flame featuring academic deans and students from each of Troy’s five colleges. The Sound of the South Marching Band and Tori Lee Averett will perform the Troy University Alma Mater, and Averett, along with head football Coach Jon Sumrall, will lead the group in the singing of the Troy Fight Song, accompanied by the band.