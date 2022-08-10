Looking back, looking ahead at China Grove

On Sunday, August 21, The Concord/China Grove Cemetery will celebrate Homecoming and will also celebrate Pike County’s Bicentennial year 2021,

“The Concord/China Grove Cemetery is so named because the church there was the Concord Primitive Baptist Church,” said Marsha Boutwell, Homecoming committee. “Therefore, we did not want the name ‘Concord’ to be lost.

On the third Sunday in August, those connected with the church, the cemetery and the community will come together and fellowship with dinner on the grounds.

Boutwell said all those who have history in or appreciation for the Concord/China Grove Cemetery are invited.

“I think we all love to look back and remember and honor those who came before us,” she said. “At each Homecoming, we share memories, stories told and those shared from old newspapers.”

As fodder for the old-story mill, Boutwell shared the newspaper clipping of the big fire at China Grove.

“An old newspaper recorded that: News comes from China Grove to the effect that the barn of J.D. Farnell was burned on Sunday morning about three o’clock. Two mules, for which Mr. Farnell had recently paid $400, his buggy horse and his milk cow perished in the flames and his wagon, buggy, harness, corn, fodder, hay, etc. were also destroyed. In fact, it took vigorous efforts to save the dwelling and store of Mr. Farnell and the barn of Mr. Head. Mr. Farnell’s friends sympathize with him in the loss.

Boutwell said the newspaper article illustrates, how devastating a farm fire could be and how, except for the “vigorous efforts” of others, the loss of the house and store and a nearby barn was prevented.

Boutwell invites all those, who have connections to China Grove, to attend Homecoming and to come with stories to share.