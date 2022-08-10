History of Brundidge: Mapped out

The Brundidge Historical Society will host two programs on the Sanborn Maps of Brundidge on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the We Piddle Around Theater.

Admission is free and open to the public but tickets are required and may be reserved by calling 334-685-5524.

Courtney Pinckard, from the Alabama Department of Archives, will be the guest speaker at both programs.

Lynn Sutton, historical society member, said Sanborn maps are detailed maps of United States cities and towns in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The maps were originally published by The Sanborn Map Company and were created to allow fire insurance companies to assess their total liability in urbanized areas of the United States, Sutton said.

“Courtney’s presentation will be of interest to those who remember, or have been told, about the early businesses in Brundidge and how the city has changed over the years and why,” Sutton said.

In addition to the Sanborn Maps program, Sutton will present a collection of photos illustrating how the City of Brundidge looked in the earlier years compared to today.

The presentation will also include a brief history of some of the city’s historically recognized buildings and homes located within the Brundidge Historic District.