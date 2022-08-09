Charles Henderson gets set for Meet the Trojans

The Charles Henderson Trojans football team will host a “Meet the Trojans” event that will coincide with the team’s second scrimmage of fall practices this Saturday.

The Trojans wrapped up the first week of fall practices last week, which head coach Quinn Hambrite was excited bout.

“It went well, we got after it and competed and did what we were supposed to do,” Hambrite said of the first week. “Coming in this week we’re refreshed from a scrimmage (last) Friday and I’m excited about this week and for ‘Meet the Trojans’ on Saturday.”

Charles Henderson had to battle the 96-degree Alabama heat during last week’s scrimmage.

“It was hot. Mental toughness was the biggest thing for us, because of a lot of our kids had to fight through adversity,” said Hambrite. “A lot of kids only got two or three minutes of rest the whole time and they fought through it. It’s that mental toughness and resiliency that I’ve been preaching to them and they fought through it and competed well.”

The new two weeks of practice will be more about the Trojans than it will be about game planning for an opponent.

“We need to work ourselves and make sure we’re where we’re supposed to be all of the time,” Hambrite emphasized. “If one person out of 11 is out of place then the whole thing will be discombobulated. So, we’re crossing our Ts and dotting our Is and making sure we perfect ourselves before we game plan for anyone else.”

On Saturday, Aug. 13, “Meet the Trojans” will take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. with CHHS parents and fans getting a chance to meet the football team, volleyball team, band and cheerleaders. The middle school and high school football team will be introduced to the crowd and then the middle school and varsity will play the first half of a scrimmage. The band, volleyball team and cheerleaders will be introduced at halftime and then the middle school and junior varsity will play a half of football. The entry fee for “Meet the Trojans” is $5 and all proceeds go towards CHHS and CHMS Athletics. Concessions will also be available during the event.