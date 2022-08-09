A stitch in time, one stitch at a time

One stitch at time. That’s the way the Cotton Rose Quilters create art.

From 6 until 7:30 p.m., Thursday the fruits of their labor will be on opening exhibition at the Johnson Center for the Arts on East Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

The public is invited to the artists’ reception for the members of the Cotton Rose Quilt Guild, to view the handiwork of these amazing quilters and enjoy hearing the stories behind their creations.

Refreshments will be served.

The Cotton Rose Quilters exhibition will feature quilts in both the upper and lower galleries of the arts center. The quilts will include vintage patterns such as “Log Cabin,” “Crazy, ““Any Which Way,” “Bowtie” and “Grandma’s Garden” and others that not as well-known including “Rough Around the Edges,” “Underground Railroad” and “Silk Ties.”

The Cotton Rose Quilters’ exhibition will feature more than 90 quilts made by the local quilters.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the quilts in the exhibit include different sizes, multitudes of colors and a variety of patterns.

“The quilts in the Cotton Rose Quilters Exhibition include sizes from table runners to king-sized beds,” Campbell said. “Quilting is an art that goes back many generations. The Cotton Rose Quilters’ exhibition is colorful and exciting. There’s no way to walk away from it without having a greater appreciation for the art and the artists.”

The Cotton Rose Quilters exhibit will run from August 10 until September 30.

The Johnson Center for the Arts is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.