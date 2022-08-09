31st annual rodeo Aug. 26-27

The Pike County Cattlemen will host its 31st annual rodeo at the end of August.

The National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association will return to Cattlemen Park on Aug. 26-27. There will be a wagonload of fun both nights at the rodeo.

Events will include bull riding, barrel racing, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping and steer wrestling during each night’s performance. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. For the Saturday show, doors open at 4 p.m. with the Kid’s Western Festival beginning at 5 p.m. and the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. The Kid’s Western Festival will include mutton bust’n, stick horse racing, bouncy horse racing, obstacle course and much more.

Advance tickets prices are $10 with kids 12-and-under free with an accompanying adult. Advance tickets can be bought through pikecountycattlemen.org. At-the-door tickets will be $12 and kids 12-and-under are free with an accompanying adult.

This year’s title sponsors include Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram of Troy, Truckworx, Wiley Sanders Trucklines and Alabama Ag Credit.

“Pike County Cattlemen spend countless hours to bring you an entertaining and exciting rodeo year after year,” Mark Graham, Pike County Cattlemen board member, said. “This year we are excited to bring some of the best talent around along with the Kid’s Western Festival brought to you by Alabama Ag Credit.”

“We’ve had standing room only crowds the last three or four years and are expecting to fill the arena again this year,” Pike County Cattlemen President Dick Barnett said. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy a great professional cowboy rodeo and enjoy family time.”

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Association is a county organization made of individuals who want to increase the impact of the beef industry in Pike County. Members can join year-round with benefits including two free tickets to the ranch rodeo and the NCPRA annual rodeo, steak supper at the annual meeting and a complementary subscription to the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association monthly magazine. Money raised from annual events help fund the scholarship to local high school students.