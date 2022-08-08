Sanborn maps presentation in Brudndidge Saturday

The Brundidge Historical Society and the Alabama Department of Archives will present a special presentation featuring the Sanborn Maps of the City of Brundidge at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the We Piddle Around Theater on North Main Street.

“These maps were used as a primary resource for identifying the locations and business names of Brundidge from 1867 through the present day,” said Lynn Sutton, BHS member. “In addition to these early maps, the BHS will present a collection of how Brundidge looks today compared to yesteryear and a brief history of some of the city’s historically recognized buildings and homes located within the Brundidge Historic District.”

Admission to the Sanborn Maps presentation is free, however, tickets are required. For tickets, call Cathie Steed at 334-685-5524.