BBA meeting tonight at Jackson Hardware

Published 6:23 pm Monday, August 8, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Brundidge Business Association’s August meeting is set for tonight at 5:45 p.m. at Jackson Hardware on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.

BBA President Brian McDaniels said the BBA is not limited to business owners. Everyone with an interest in the betterment of Brundidge is invited and encouraged to attend.

“The BBA is all about the prosperity and well-being of our overall business and social community,” McDaniels said. “Regardless of what side of the street you’re on, selling or buying and/or providing better choices for business opportunities, and/or enjoying and spreading the good word of the fruits of those choices, we’re all in this together.”

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

McDaniel’s said continuing with the BBA’s new meeting format, refreshments will be served and the membership will welcome an informal business and social networking atmosphere.

“In addition to old and new business, we will have an open dialogue which is an opportunity for new ideas that can be beneficial to all citizens and/or the business community.”

McDaniels said all BBA members are encouraged to reach out to other members and others who might be interested in becoming a member.

More News

‘Tupper’ hosts program on Rosenwald Schools

Sanborn maps presentation in Brudndidge Saturday

Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum

BHS to host program on Sanborn maps of Brundidge

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is the biggest concern facing your family right now?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events