BBA meeting tonight at Jackson Hardware

The Brundidge Business Association’s August meeting is set for tonight at 5:45 p.m. at Jackson Hardware on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.

BBA President Brian McDaniels said the BBA is not limited to business owners. Everyone with an interest in the betterment of Brundidge is invited and encouraged to attend.

“The BBA is all about the prosperity and well-being of our overall business and social community,” McDaniels said. “Regardless of what side of the street you’re on, selling or buying and/or providing better choices for business opportunities, and/or enjoying and spreading the good word of the fruits of those choices, we’re all in this together.”

McDaniel’s said continuing with the BBA’s new meeting format, refreshments will be served and the membership will welcome an informal business and social networking atmosphere.

“In addition to old and new business, we will have an open dialogue which is an opportunity for new ideas that can be beneficial to all citizens and/or the business community.”

McDaniels said all BBA members are encouraged to reach out to other members and others who might be interested in becoming a member.