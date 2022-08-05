The Book Nook: Ready for school

The ringing of school bells is reason for excitement at the Book Nook at the Troy Public Library.

The bells not only welcome children back to school, they announce that the Book Nook is open with a storehouse of books for teachers, children and teens alike.

“When school opens in the fall, teachers, who are new to the profession, as well as career teachers, come to the Book Nook to select books for their classrooms, for their reading centers and for the students to take home for pleasure reading,” said Iris Byrd, president of Friends of the Library and Book Nook volunteer.

The Book Nook has a large variety of books for school children as well as for teen and adults and all at affordable prices.

“All of our books are very reasonably priced and that makes them more affordable for teachers at this time of year and throughout the year,” Byrd said. “Most of our children’s books are priced at 25 cents each. A few with, perhaps a record included, might be higher but no higher than a dollar. Making books available to teachers is encouragement for children to read and that could lead to a lifelong love of books and reading.”

Byrd said the Book Nook was organized to assist with library needs that are not included in the annual budget.

“Whatever we can do in support of the Troy Public Library, we want to do,” Byrd said. “We always appreciate the opportunity to assist in some way with the children’s reading programs, including the summer reading program. When school begins, we give each child who visits The Book Nook two book marks and two pencils. We are here in support of the library and as encouragement for all ages to read.

The Book Nook has a large selection of books of most titles and are priced at a dollar or less.

“Fiction is our biggest seller, including historical fiction, and then cookbooks,” Byrd said. “We have Best Sellers, books about sports, especially, around this time year. We have adventure stories, folk tales, religious readings, poetry, romance and tons of westerns. Whatever a person’s book preference, we probably have it.”

The Book Nook has books and then more, including puzzles, records, games, videos and sometimes, photographs. And “all along” the Book Nook has a bag sale — a bag of book surprises for 25 cents.

Byrd expressed appreciation to the Book Nook board members and volunteers, who keep the Book Nook open throughout the year.

The Board members are Byrd, president, Bonnie Sounders, vice president; Joy Cooper, treasurer, Sheri Brooks secretary, Keith Roling, Patricia Duke, Mac Holmes and Lydia Carmody.

Book Nook volunteers are: Byrd, Sheri Brooks, Lydia Carmody, Paula Wiggins, Joyce Cooper, Ashby Hendrickson, Sue Hoover, Ceil Sikes, Anne Register, Keith Roling and Bonnie Sounders.

The Book Nook is open from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 until 11:15 on Saturday.