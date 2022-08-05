Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947.

The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said the museum’s board of directors and the staff are greatly appreciative of the donation of the Locklar Rolling Store.

“This is a great addition to the museum,” Tatom said. “To have a rolling store with local history is a treasure. We cannot adequately thank the Tourism Council of Bullock County for this amazing donation. “

Tatom said, because the rolling store will be displayed on the museum grounds, it was, important, actually necessary, to provide a covering for the historical donation.

“The ‘store’ of the rolling store was constructed of wood,” Tatom said. “To preserve this historic display, it was necessary to have a shelter over it,” Tatom said. “And, we realized that a shelter was something that we didn’t, really couldn’t, wait to do.”

The museum moved ahead with the construction of a shelter for the treasured donation with hopes that donations to project would reduce the expense to the museum.

The shelter has been complete with the exception of the concrete flooring that will provide addition protection the truck and “store.”

Donations have come from those who remember back when rolling stores were serving the home needs of the rural communities, Tatom said.

The donations are greatly appreciated as they support the continuing growth of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

Donations may be made at the museum during the hours of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or mailed to” The Pioneer Museum of Alabama, 248 US Highway 231 North, Troy, AL 36081. Donations may also be made by visiting the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’ Facebook page.