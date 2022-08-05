Man convicted for murder at club in 2020

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said a jury convicted Jermaine Thomas for the 2020 murder of Nicholas McBryde.

Thomas said the incident occurred on June 6, 2020, at Club Forever on U.S. Highway 231 south of Brundidge. According to published reports, “Several shots were fired in a parking area across the highway from the club and three men were injured. Nicholas McBryde died as a result of the shooting. Two victims were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries.”

Thomas said Justus Davis, 20 at the time of the incident, and Jermaine Thomas, 36 at the time of the incident, were both charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on Wednesday.

Thomas said the jury convicted Thomas of reckless murder and attempted murder late Thursday afternoon. No date has been set for his sentencing hearing.

“Assistant District Attorney Jon Folmar did an excellent job of presenting this case and laying it out in a way the jury could understand,” Thomas said. “Bruce Matthews also assisted with the case and I’m proud of the job they did.”

Formar said he was pleased with the outcome of the trial and was “glad to see justice had been served in this case.”

Thomas said incidents like this happen when people rech for a gun to resolve a dispute.

“People are too quick to grab a gun,” Thomas said. “The end result is they spend a lot of time in prison. After you pull that trigger, you can’t change the outcome. But, Pike County is a safer place with him behind bars. He had just served 16 years in the penetentary when this happened. We’re all living in a safer place because of this verdict.”