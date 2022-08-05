BHS to host program on Sanborn maps of Brundidge

The Brundidge Historical Society will host a special program on the Sanborn Maps of Brundidge on Saturday, August 13 at the We Piddle Around Theater.

Courtney Pinckard, from the Alabama Department of Archives, will be the guest speaker at both the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. programs. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Sanborn maps were designed to assist fire agents in determining the degree of hazard associated with a particular property and, therefore, show the size, shape and construction of dwellings, commercial building and factories.

The BHS program is designed for those who are interested the Brundidge business community and how it has changed over the years.

Lynn Sutton, historical society program chair, said the Sanborn Maps were used as a primary resource for identifying the business locations and names in Brundidge from 1867 through the present.

“Courtney’s presentation will be of interest to those who remember, or have been told, about the early businesses in Brundidge,” Sutton said. “Young people will also appreciate knowing how Brundidge has changed over the years and learning why.”

In addition to the Sanborn Maps program, Sutton will present a collection of photos comparing how the City of Brundidge looks today compared to the earlier years.

“The presentation will also include a brief history of some of the city’s historically recognized buildings and homes located within the Brundidge Historic District,” Sutton said. “We invite all those with an interest in Brundidge or local history to join us on Saturday, August 13 at the We Piddle Around Theater on North Main Street in downtown Brundidge

Admission is free; however, tickets are required. For tickets, call Cathie Steed at 334-685-5524.