KoJo needs a new home

The Pike Animal Shelter’s Dog Days of Summer Adoption event on July 30, offered hope for about a dozen shelter dogs and several kittens that needed a loving place to call home.

Katherine Maddox, shelter assistant, said the Summer Adoption event was successful in finding forever homes for several animals including Skip and “Miss Jezebel.”

“Skip, a bulldog, was a long-term resident that had been at the shelter since the first of the year,’ Maddox said. “He will now have a home and he will be a good dog to have around.

“Miss Jezebell, had lost all her playmates and was lonely. She will be a good friend and a great playmate.”

Skip and Miss Jezebell were fortunate to have been adopted and to have a place to go and someone to care for them. KoJo, a Husky mix, was not so lucky. He went back to the shelter that has been “home” for him since October 2021.

“KoJo really needs a home and someone to love him,” Maddox said. “He’s a big dog with a big heart and a lot of love to give. But, he keeps getting passed over.”

Maddox is confident that someone with a big heart will take KoJo home and love him and he will love them back.

“We were hopeful that KoJo would be adopted at the Days of Summer Adoption,” Maddox said. “And we are still hopeful. A lot of interest was shown in KoJo at the summer event and our hopes are that someone will come back for him or find him on a visit to the shelter.”

Maddox said anyone who is looking for a “best friend” needs to look no further than the Pike Animal Shelter.