Concord/China Grove Cemetery gathering set

Those with family histories connected to China Grove, probably also have ties to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery.

They, and all others who are interested in Pike County’s history, are invited to circle Sunday, August 21 on their calendars.

That is the date for the “normal” old fashioned dinner on the ground at the China Grove Church site, which is adjacent to the cemetery, said John R. Key, event chairman.

“Two hundred years ago, Pike County was founded,” Key said. “The first site of the ‘seat of justice’ was near the Concord/China Grove Cemetery. Our annual homecoming this year will be dedicated to the memory of all pioneer families who came to this area to begin a new life.”

Key said the pioneer families are the backbone of Pike County, the place we call home. “They laid the foundation of the Pike County of today.”

Arrival time for the annual Concord/China Grove Cemetery Gathering will begin around 11 a.m. with the dinner on the grounds at noon and everyone is invited to bring their favorite dish to share.

“There will be a brief business meeting following the lunch and will include both China Grove and Old Union,” Key said. “We partnered with Old Union last year.”

After the business meeting, everyone will be invited to stay for a short program about of the pioneers who came to the area known as China Grove between the years 1820 and 1850.

A few church pews will be available; however, lawn chairs are suggested.

The Concord/China Grove Cemetery is located at 62 County Road 2302, Troy.