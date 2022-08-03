Moore announces town hall meetings

Alabama District 2 Rep. Barry Moore announced his schedule for his August town hall meetings.

With close to a dozen stops this month, Alabama is keeping him busy.

Moore said, “I need to hear directly from the people I serve.”

With stops in almost every county in his district this month, and more slated for the next two months, Moore is a man on a mission. He made a promise to be more accessible to his constituents and he is working to keep it, he said.

He plans on discussing the Democratic policies that have given this country record high inflation and gas prices, an increase in the crime rate and the overwhelming crisis that currently exists at our southern border.

Building a stronger economy, securing the borders, and ensuring the safety of communities is what Moore said he is working to do.

Moore said he wants to hold “the Biden Administration accountable during the new Congress next year.”

Moore’s town hall schedule is below, but keep in mind, these dates are subject to change if he’s called back into session at the House of Representatives.

Aug. 4, Wetumpka

Moore’s District Office

408 South Main Street, Suite 200

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 8, Geneva

Geneva Regional Technical Center

1308 West Maple Avenue

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 10, Enterprise

525 North Main Street

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 16, Evergreen

Matthew Davis Fire Station

512 Rural Street

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 17, Ozark

Dale County Government Office

202 State Route 123

Begins at 2:00 p.m.

Aug. 18, Eufaula

Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce

333 East Broad Street

Begins at 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 22, Prattville

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative

103 Jesse Samuel Hunt Boulevard

Begins at 11:00 a.m.

Aug. 22, Pike Road

Pike Road Town Hall

9575 Vaughn Road

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23, Union Springs

Union Springs Country Club

600 Country Club Drive

Begins at 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 24, Troy

Location to be Announced

Begins at 4:00 p.m.

Aug. 25, Rehobeth

Rehobeth Municipal Complex

221 Malvern Road

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

For the most up-to-date schedule, visit Moore’s event page at Ihttps://barrymoore.house.gov/about/events. If you don’t see a town hall near you, Moore hopes to visit all the counties in his district before the end of October.

If you have any questions about dates, times, or locations, contact Moore’s office in Washington, D.C. at (202) 225-2901; at his office in Wetumpka, (334) 478-6330; in his Andalusia office at (334)428-1129; and at his Dothan location, (334) 547-6630.