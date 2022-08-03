Moore announces town hall meetings
Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Alabama District 2 Rep. Barry Moore announced his schedule for his August town hall meetings.
With close to a dozen stops this month, Alabama is keeping him busy.
Moore said, “I need to hear directly from the people I serve.”
With stops in almost every county in his district this month, and more slated for the next two months, Moore is a man on a mission. He made a promise to be more accessible to his constituents and he is working to keep it, he said.
He plans on discussing the Democratic policies that have given this country record high inflation and gas prices, an increase in the crime rate and the overwhelming crisis that currently exists at our southern border.
Building a stronger economy, securing the borders, and ensuring the safety of communities is what Moore said he is working to do.
Moore said he wants to hold “the Biden Administration accountable during the new Congress next year.”
Moore’s town hall schedule is below, but keep in mind, these dates are subject to change if he’s called back into session at the House of Representatives.
Aug. 4, Wetumpka
Moore’s District Office
408 South Main Street, Suite 200
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 8, Geneva
Geneva Regional Technical Center
1308 West Maple Avenue
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 10, Enterprise
525 North Main Street
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 16, Evergreen
Matthew Davis Fire Station
512 Rural Street
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 17, Ozark
Dale County Government Office
202 State Route 123
Begins at 2:00 p.m.
Aug. 18, Eufaula
Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce
333 East Broad Street
Begins at 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 22, Prattville
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative
103 Jesse Samuel Hunt Boulevard
Begins at 11:00 a.m.
Aug. 22, Pike Road
Pike Road Town Hall
9575 Vaughn Road
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 23, Union Springs
Union Springs Country Club
600 Country Club Drive
Begins at 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 24, Troy
Location to be Announced
Begins at 4:00 p.m.
Aug. 25, Rehobeth
Rehobeth Municipal Complex
221 Malvern Road
Begins at 6:30 p.m.
For the most up-to-date schedule, visit Moore’s event page at Ihttps://barrymoore.house.gov/about/events. If you don’t see a town hall near you, Moore hopes to visit all the counties in his district before the end of October.
If you have any questions about dates, times, or locations, contact Moore’s office in Washington, D.C. at (202) 225-2901; at his office in Wetumpka, (334) 478-6330; in his Andalusia office at (334)428-1129; and at his Dothan location, (334) 547-6630.