Mojo Hand in town on Food Truck Friday

It’s Food Truck Friday time!

Troy’s downtowns square will be “rocking” from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday with the MoJo Hand band and the food will be as good tastin’ as the music that’s playin’.

Leigh Ann Windham, community development director, said everyone is invited to enjoy the music, the food and the fellowship of a night in downtown Troy.

“We are excited to have ‘our own’ MoJo Hand as our featured band for Food Truck Friday. We welcome Michael “Catfish” Rhodes, Joe McCall, Justin Sanders and Linn Welch to downtown Troy,” Windham said. “MoJo Hand is a Southern Rock Cover Band and they play music for all ages, so no matter what kind of music you like, you will be well entertained by MoJo Hand. And, no one will want to miss out on the delicious foods at our amazing downtown restaurants.”

Windham said the Downtown Troy 2022 Fall Event Schedule has events and activities for all ages beginning with the Back to School Bash for elementary ages on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A Taste of Troy on Friday, August 19 is a Welcome Week event for Troy University students. The event will feature a local business browse, food trucks and live music by Tristan Baugh.

On Saturday, August 27, a downtown band party will feature Cameron DuBois and the food trucks will be in town.

The Downtown Troy Fall Events schedule will include Bingo, a fall market, a cruise-in, a homecoming band party, Octoberfest and Pumpkins Around the Square.

The City of Troy provides entertainment opportunities “around the square” throughout the fall season. Everyone is encouraged to stay informed and make plans to be a part of the fun and entertaining activities around the square in downtown Troy.