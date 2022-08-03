Cats rule during ‘Dog Days Of Summer’

The Dog Days of Summer are upon us.

But, where have all the dogs gone?!!!!

Donna Brockmann, president of the Humane Society of Pike County, is asking that question.

With the humane society’s annual 2023 Pet Photo Contest underway, Brockmann is a bit baffled that pet owners of dogs have not entered their best friends in the prestigious annual fun and fundraising contest.

“So far, we have 45 entries in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest and 31 of those entries are cats … alone,” Brockmann said. “That does not include entries of cats and dogs together. I’m just really surprised because there are many people here in Pike County who love, love their dogs.”

It could be that the dogs are lazing on the porch during their days of summer and refuse to get off the porch and make their presence in the contest known.

But for now, Brandy Grace, the love of Kenny and Elaine Pinckard, is in the lead with 220 votes. The only dog in the hunt at this time, is Laura Laguerra’s Kohl that has teamed with kitty-Mia to tally 140 points.

“Every pet in the contest is a winner and will be featured on the Humane Society of Pike County’s Pet Photo Calendar 2023,” Brockmann said. “And, each pet is also a winner because each entry and every vote will help raise dollars and cents in support of the humane society’s annual spay/neuter clinic that helps reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and, too often, abused animals here in Pike County.”

If the dogs continue to sit on porch, they will open the door for other pets to vie for the honor of being the Cover Pet for 2023.

The entry fee is $10 and votes are $1 each. Entry and voting may be done at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman and Wiggins and online at www.pikehumane.org.

To follow the voting go online to “calendar contest pike humane.”