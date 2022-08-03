BCC adopts transportation plan, recognizes members

The Brundidge City Council met on Tuesday night and worked from a two-item agenda, topped by the consideration of the adoption of the annual Transportation Plan- Rebuild Alabama Act 2019-02.

In accordance with the Rebuild Alabama Act that was signed into law on March, 12, 2019, the city council adopted the annual Transportation Plan to use the estimated revenues of $26,000 anticipated from the Rebuild Alabama Act fund during the 2023 Fiscal Year.

Linda Faust, city clerk said, the revenues will be used to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction or maintenance on Veterans Boulevard and/or as match monies for any state or federal grant-funded projects to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction or maintenance within the city’s existing street/road network during the 2023 Fiscal Year.

The council also heard a presentation by Daylight Capital Advisors-Municipal-Advisors, a public finance municipal advisory consulting firm providing expert financial advice to public agencies.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright discussed the re-opening of Galloway Park with the council.

Wright said city workers are nearing the completion of the installation of state-of –the-art playground equipment at the park. Wright said, signage to be posted at the park includes: No weapons, no alcohol or drugs, no children under the age of 13 allowed in the park without adult supervision. Park hours will be set from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The closing time will be adjusted as necessary.

The rules for Galloway Park will be strictly enforced, Wright said and added that no decision has been made as to whether the basketball courts will be reopened.”

Council Member Margaret Ross, District 3, was recognized for having completed the Basic and Advanced Certification in the Certified Municipal Program. Ross’ award, pin and formal graduation will be presented at the League’s 2022 Certified Municipals fall event.