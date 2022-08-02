Troy Football opens fall camp on Wednesday

The Troy University football team officially launches the 2022 season on Wednesday with the start of fall camp.

This year’s fall camp is the first under new head coach Jon Sumrall and his coaching staff.

“I’m eager to see our guys and how much they’ve improved with their hard work dating back to January with winter conditioning, through spring practice and summer workouts,” Sumrall said. “Ready to see who has grown and who is ready to take the next step and earn critical roles on our team.”

Troy is coming into fall camp with some new faces on the team including incoming freshmen and a slew of transfers that have joined the team. Those transfers include former elite high school recruits in Peter Costelli (Utah) and receiver Eric Shaw (South Carolina) that came to the Trojans from the transfer portal. Troy has also added four new junior college linemen, a junior college receiver and former LSU long snapper Tristen Skinner, as well.

“We had some areas where we needed to strengthen our roster after the spring, whether from a depth or talent perspective,” Sumrall said. “We addressed our offensive line needs; we feel like we answered the question of who was going to replace Cameron Kaye as the long snapper; added quality depth and elevated competition in the quarterback room and added a tremendous athlete who has the ability to play on both sides of the ball.”

Troy will also have some extra time to work in fall camp, as well. Troy will get 11 full practice sessions in this season before classes restart on Troy campus, due to the way the NCAA and Troy’s school calendar fell this season.

“The first 10 days of camp or so might look like the spring with open competition, and then we will begin to control and dictate reps to who will help us during the season,” Sumrall said. “We’re going to zero in on who our best playmakers are going to be and how to get those guys on the field and put them in a position to be successful.

“The way our guys attacked spring practice and the work we got done provided a great springboard into the fall. Additionally, the new NCAA rules allowed us to implement some items to keep the rust off, and some player-led items showed our guys have bought in from a leadership and accountability standpoint.”

Fall camp begins on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. with Troy practicing each day through Saturday. The Trojans return to practice on Monday, Aug. 8, and then will hold the first afternoon practice of the fall on Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. before taking off Wednesday. Fall camp runs through Aug. 16 and classes begin on Aug. 17 with the in-season practice schedule beginning Aug. 18. The full fall camp schedule is listed below.

Date Time

Aug. 3 (Wed.) 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 4 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 5 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 6 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 8 (Mon.) 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 9 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 (Thurs.) 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 12 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 15 (Mon.) 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 16 9:30 a.m.