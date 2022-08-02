Troy City Schools BOE approves personnel actions

The Troy City Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday morning and approved a number of personnel actions.

All of the personnel actions were unanimously approved except for the hiring of new Troy Elementary Pre-K auxiliary teacher Frances Spann. Board member James Spann recused himself from voting on that hiring but the personnel action was approved with all other board members voting yes on the hiring. All of the personnel actions are listed below.

Resignations:

Carrie Southern-Stewart, district parent involvement coordinator, Troy City Schools (effective May 27);

Carrie Rice, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 27);

Transfers:

Staci Duffney, Pre-K auxiliary to second grade teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 3);

Employment:

Shontina Hines, school nurse, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);

Kasady Brodhead, Pre-K auxiliary, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 3);

Frances Spann, Pre-K auxiliary, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 3);

Antonio McMillian, JROTC instructor, Charles Henderson High School (effective pending Military approval); and

Dawn Martin, accountant, Troy City Schools (effective May 27).