Reception at JCA Thursday night

Most often, the Johnson Center for the Arts hosts a reception for exhibiting artists early in their shows. However, the artists’ reception for Lorrie Lane and her daughter, Liz Lane, is from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “The Art That Follows” closes on Friday.

Having the reception at the close of “The Art That Follows” exhibition is an opportunity for those who have visited and re-visited the exhibit to meet the amazing mother-daughter duo, said Brenda Campbell, Johnson Center director.

“Walking into the Johnson Center’s upper gallery and seeing the artwork of Lorrie and Liz is like a breath of springtime. It’s so refreshing. It’s a feel-good exhibit.”

“The Art That Follows” is so titled because Liz Lane is following in the artistic footsteps of her mother.

“Their artwork is different yet similar,” Campbell said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to tell one’s work from the other. However, Liz branches more into the abstract. Their exhibition is like walking into a beautiful flower garden in the early spring. It’s light; it’s airy; it’s refreshing; it’s where you will enjoy being on a hot, August evening in the South.”

Campbell said vising with Lorrie and Liz is just as delightful and refreshing as their artwork.

“Everyone is invited to come, meet the artists, view their artwork and enjoy light refreshments with friends and neighbors,” Campbell said.

Lorrie Lane is an oil painter who lives and works in Tuscaloosa. She has been a professional artist for 30 years and has also been involved in the business of art. She was a founding partner of the Renaissance Gallery in Northport and helped institute the downtown Northport Art Night.

Liz Lane is a nationally-known painter, who owns the Liz Lane Gallery in Homewood. The abstract principles of design that influenced her brief time in the fashion industry now influence her art.