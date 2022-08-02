Obituary, Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Michelle Hinton Norsworthy

Michelle Hinton Norsworthy, age 40, a resident of Pike Road, died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her residence. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Troy with the Rev. Frank Nihart officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 12:30 pm until 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Troy.

She is survived by her husband: Nick Norsworthy of Pike Road; son: Dawson Norsworthy of Pike Road; mother: Cindy Hinton of Troy; father and step-mother: Robert and Patricia Hinton of Eclectic; mother and father-in-law: Donald and Becky Norsworthy of Georgiana; step-sister: Kim Horn (Michael) of Montgomery; sister-in-law: Candace Murphy (Joe) of Troy; nieces and nephews: Cade Horn, Emma Horn, Carson Horn, James Wade Murphy, Caroline Murphy, Will Watson Murphy; and several aunts, uncles, and other family.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Louise Emerson; her paternal grandparents, George and Pauline Hinton.

Michelle was a loving daughter, wife, mother and a friend to everyone she met. She was a graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School and the University of Alabama-Birmingham. She was a Radiation Therapist with a selfless, caring and compassionate love for every patient and the staff she worked with.

She loved to travel – from the Smoky Mountains to the beach to Disney – from New York to California to Las Vegas & New Orleans and was fortunate to travel with her mom through her work trips.

Her heart was her two guys and they loved Auburn football and if you went by the house during football season then be prepared to watch the game! But mostly was the love of following her son to his baseball practices and games.

She grew up at First Baptist Church and was involved in children’s & youth choir, musicals, the puppet ministry, Disciple Now and was married in the church. Michelle loved the Lord and is now in His arms.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to:

The Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama

4260 Carmichael Ct. N

Montgomery, AL 36106

Gideons International- Pike County Camp

PO Box 245

Troy, AL 36081

Or a charity of your choosing