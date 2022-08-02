Goshen mayor shares valuable old recipe

“When you have something worthwhile, it is selfish not to share it with others,” says Orris Sanders, Mayor of Goshen.

In reflecting on this thought, Sanders commented that he had recently come into possession of a very old, rare and valuable recipe.

“The recipe comes from the Creole section of the Mississippi River Delta area of Louisiana,” Sanders says. “It is the original used by many Creoles in preparing a delightful dish know as Coon A La Delta.”

In agreeing to have the recipe published, Sanders commented that while he was not a coon hunter, he felt selfish in not allowing others the benefit of his find.

“I especially want a certain group of coon hunters to have access to this recipe,” Sanders continued. Among these named were W. S. Lee, Marvin Jordan, Roy Shaver, James Bryan and Mike Jordan, all of Goshen. He also included George Browder in the group “because he has sweet potatoes.”

Sanders is married to the former Irene Wallace, a native of the Delta Country area. She has just returned from a visit with her mother and brought the recipe back.

The recipe is printed here with a request from Sanders that any local coon hunter who desires use it.

Ingredients for the rare dish are one coon, Cayenne pepper to taste, black pepper to taste, salt to taste, 3 cloves garlic, chopped, 1 large onion, chopped, 1 medium bell pepper chopped, flour for gravy and browning coon, 6 medium sweet potatoes.

After coon has been dressed properly, soak for 1 hour in mild vinegar solution. Drain, cut up or cook whole as desired. Add salt and pepper and cover with water. Add cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, celery and bell pepper and parboil until tender. Remove from heat, add small amount of shortening, then place in roasting pan. Make a thin brown gravy, seasoned as desired. Pour over coon in roasting pan and place peeled sweet potatoes around and bake in 350 degree oven until potatoes are done.

“I hope all coon hunters in this area will try this time, tested recipe,” Sanders commented.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.