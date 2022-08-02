Equipment donated to Troy Elementary in honor of Steve Haug

Troy Elementary School was gifted with some new sports equipment in honor of longtime teacher and coach Steve Haug on Tuesday.

The equipment was collected and donated by faculty of Troy University’s John W. Schmidt Center for Student Success, which includes student advisor Christine (Haug) Doty. Doty is the daughter of the former Troy Elementary physical education teacher.

Haug worked for more than 30 years at Troy City Schools as a teacher and coach. Much of that time was spent at Troy Elementary. He was also Charles Henderson High School head softball coach for 16 years.

“This is exactly what daddy would have wanted,” Doty said. “He was very proud of this gym and helped design the gym. I think this is exactly what he would have wanted and it means a lot to my family.”

The equipment donated to TES includes jump ropes, dodge balls, basketballs, volleyballs, footballs and more. Troy Elementary PE teacher Jennifer Sikes said that she would explain to the students where the equipment came from and about Haug, as well.

“The kids are going to be super excited because they’ll get to start with some new equipment this year and that’s always a big thing to them,” said Sikes.