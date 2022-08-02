August 3 TPD arrest reports

August 3

Marilyn White, 56, was charged on an alias warrant.

Rashun Devante Thomas, 28, was charged with domestic, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.

Talia Aubrianna Collins, 24, was charged on a bench warrant.

Sherman Earl Denson, 29, was charged on an alias warrant.

Chandler, Theodore, Age 56, ao8as

Courtney Dion Brassell, 31, was charged on six alias warrants.

July 7

Vanessa Lampley, 59, was charged with driving under the influence.

Tulita Marie Murkey, 40, was charged on a capias warrant.

Aredious Fernaez Boykin, 37, was charged with unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

Darius Antwan McBryde, 33, was charged with failure to appear.

Johnny Albert Williams, Jr., 49, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

July 8

Rodney Jerome Duncan, 49, was charged on an arrest warrant.

Allison Nicole Doan, 35, was charged with public intoxication.

Soloman Berry Jr., 72, was charged with driving under the influence.

July 9

Justus Imir Davis, 22, was charged on a bench warrant.

Jajuantey Deangelo Byrd, 28, was charged with first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude police officers.

Michelle Lynn Myers, 31, was charged with public intoxication.

July 10

Kyle Gregory Harris, 27, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Willie Arthur Nelson, 53, was charged with driving under the influence.

July 11

Keith Erwin Tolbert, 30, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and third-degree criminal mischief.

Joseph Carolos Jones Fannian, 33, was charged with two counts of contempt of court.

William Joseph Carlisle, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and obstructing governmental operations.

Minor was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Jamie Lee Peterson, 39, was charged with driving under the influence.

July 12

Leterrius Floydrick Bean, 32, was charged with second-degree assault.

Quvius Dante Toney, 34, was charged with domestic.

A minor was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Nicholas Shane Manning, 36, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Edwon Marquaise Copeland, 35, was charged with driving under the influence.

Fredrick Jerell Ousley, 37, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

July 13

Chase Wesley Rogers, 33, was charged with harassment.

Darrian Quniell McNabb, Age, was charged on an alias warrant and with third0degree domestic violence.

Velda Marlene Lynch, 38, was charged with domestic.

Anthony Earl Cope, 62, was charged on six alias warrants.

Coley Christopher Grace, 55, was charged on an alias warrant and for contempt of court.

July 14

Kim Jane Robinson, 59, was charged with third-degree theft of property.

Franklin Jerome Murrell Jr., 29, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 15

Dachon Roscoe McSwain, 46, was charged with contempt of court.

Kimberly Nicole Currey Kearse, 38, was charged on three alias warrants.

Joseph Cotton, 44, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Raheem Terrell Lakes, 29, was charged with using a false identity to obstruct justice.

July 16

Robert Derek Lowery, 48, was charged on an alias warrant.

Elijah Jamal Larenzo Smith, 25, was charged with driving with suspended license and contempt of court.

Felisa Lynett McLeod, 52, was charged with driving under the influence and contempt of court.

Kelvin Lorenzo Clark, 38, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.