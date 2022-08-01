Zion Grady earns another SEC offer

Charles Henderson sophomore football player Zion Grady earned yet another scholarship offer from an SEC school this past weekend, this time from the University of Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end already held an offer from Auburn and this weekend Tennessee extended the offer to him. Grady also holds offers from Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Troy.

Grady earned Defensive MVP at Auburn’s Summer Camp earlier this summer and is coming off a freshman season in which he recorded 60 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and seven quarterback hurries despite playing in just six games. The incoming sophomore is quickly becoming one of the top high school recruits in the State of Alabama for the Class of 2025.

Grady and his fellow Trojan teammates begin fall camp this week and the 2022 season will kickoff on Aug. 19 against county foe Pike County.