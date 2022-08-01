Troy’s Class of 2023 receives four more commitments

Troy University football program held its annual Summer Prospect Camp this past weekend for incoming high school juniors and seniors and following the camp the, Trojans received commitments from 2023 recruits from four different players.

Stanhope Elmore long snapper Colton Walls, Fairfield defensive end Adrian Griffin, Alma Bryant offensive lineman Billy Gilmore and Florida tight end Jackson Worley announced their commitments to Troy on social media.

Griffin made his announcement on Monday as the 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pound defensive end chose Troy over offers from other schools like Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Syracuse, Georgia State, UAB and West Virginia. Recruiting site 247sports has Griffin ranked as a three-star defensive end and the No. 40 ranked player in Alabama.

Griffin plays offensive tackle and defensive end at Fairfield High School and in 2021 he recorded 17 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks and a safety. Griffin is also a winner in the classroom as a member of the National Beta Club at Fairfield High.

Later on Monday, Troy received a unique commitment from a dual-sport athlete in Walls. Walls will come to Troy as a long snapper on the football team, while also playing baseball for the Trojans, as well. Walls was an all-state infielder at Stanhope-Elmore last season and actually originally committed to playing just for the Troy baseball team. In 2022, he earned a .327 batting average with six home runs and 25 RBIs. He also earned a .963 fielding percentage on defense with 54 putouts, 24 assists and five double plays. Walls also pitched in 13 games, going 4-1 as a starter, and struck out 43 batters, while earning a 1.40 ERA.

Worley is a 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pounder from King’s Academy School in West Palm Beach, Fla. that plays both tight end and defensive end in high school. As a junior, he recorded 28 catches for 380 yards and five total touchdowns on offense along with four tackles-for-loss and two sacks on defense.

“First off, I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving me the ability to play the game that I love,” Worley said in his commitment announcement. “Without him none of this would be possible. I want to thank my family for believing in me and for always being there to support me.

“A special thanks goes to my mom and dad for always loving me and helping me achieve my goals. Thank you to all my coaches for pushing me to be the best football player I can be and encouraging me to be a leader on and off the field. To (Troy) Coach (Jon) Sumrall, Coach (Evan) McKissack and the rest of the Troy coaching staff, thank you for giving me an offer early in the summer to fulfill my dream of playing college football at the Division I level. With that being said, I am committing to Troy University.”

Gilmore is a 6-foot-3-inch, 285-pound offensive lineman for Alma Bryant High School. Gilmore has played both offensive tackle and center for Alma Bryant during his career.

“I would like to thank God and everybody else for all of their help on this journey,” Gilmore said in his commitment announcement. “After a great day at Troy, I am proud to announce I have committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Troy University.”

The Trojan coaching staff has been hard at work earning commitments in the Class of 2023 since the spring and the list of commitments has already swelled to 10 players now. Griffin, Gilmore and Worley join an ever growing list of 2023 commitments that also includes Jackson-Olin defensive tackle Ty’Quarius Perry, Vero Beach (Fla.) linebacker Keyshawn Campbell, Oxford (Miss.) defensive lineman Malaki Pegues, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) quarterback JD Sherrod, Louisville (Miss.) defensive end Gabriel Moore, Stanhope Elmore receiver Jackson Thomas and Baldwin County receiver Ky McNulty.