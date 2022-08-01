Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Troy man

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash in Pike County took the life of a Troy man on Sunday night.

The wreck occurred approximately at 10:30 p.m. on July 31, according to the release. The wreck claimed the life of 61-year old Jessie L. Dixon of Troy when his 2006 Ford Mustang left the roadway and struck several trees.

Dixon was not using his seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 87 near the 55-mile marker south of Troy in Pike County. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the accident.