Rosenwald schools story shared at PCHS Sunday

Published 6:32 pm Monday, August 1, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host “Ezra Wants to Know: The True Story of the Rosenwald Schools” at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Pike County Art Building at 552 South Main Street in Brundidge.

“The True Story of The Rosenwald Schools” is free and open to the public.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said that in the early years of the 20th Century, Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears Roebuck & Company, worked with educator Booker T. Washington and grassroots leaders across the South to build more than 5,000 schools for African American children.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

After extensive research, Marti Rosner and Frye Gaillard share the story of the Rosenwald Schools through the eager questions of Ezra, a curious little boy.

Gaillard is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 published works on Southern history and culture. In 2019, Gaillard was awarded the Alabama Governor’s Arts Award for his contributions to literature.

Marti S. Rosner has been an educator for more than 40 years. She has worked as a classroom teacher, district academic coach and workshop leader.

More News

Troy City Schools BOE approves personnel actions

Brundidge holds Community Festival

Barbecue: Just around ‘The Corner’ in downtown Troy

Rep. Barry Moore to hold town hall in August

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is the biggest concern facing your family right now?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events