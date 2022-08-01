Rosenwald schools story shared at PCHS Sunday

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host “Ezra Wants to Know: The True Story of the Rosenwald Schools” at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Pike County Art Building at 552 South Main Street in Brundidge.

“The True Story of The Rosenwald Schools” is free and open to the public.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said that in the early years of the 20th Century, Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears Roebuck & Company, worked with educator Booker T. Washington and grassroots leaders across the South to build more than 5,000 schools for African American children.

After extensive research, Marti Rosner and Frye Gaillard share the story of the Rosenwald Schools through the eager questions of Ezra, a curious little boy.

Gaillard is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 published works on Southern history and culture. In 2019, Gaillard was awarded the Alabama Governor’s Arts Award for his contributions to literature.

Marti S. Rosner has been an educator for more than 40 years. She has worked as a classroom teacher, district academic coach and workshop leader.