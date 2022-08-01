Rep. Barry Moore to hold town hall in August

Congressman Barry Moore (R-AL02) announced on Monday his town hall schedule for the month of August with more than 10 different town halls across southern Alabama, including a stop in Troy.

Moore will visit Troy on Aug. 24 for a town hall, which will be held at 4 p.m. A location for the town hall has not yet been announced, however.

“I promised to be accessible and transparent with my constituents and that means I need to hear directly from the people I serve to learn what their priorities are,” Moore said in a statement. “I look forward to discussing the Democrats’ disastrous policies coming out of Washington that have led to record-high inflation, punishing energy and gas prices, sky-rocketing crime rates and a crisis at our border, and the Republicans’ commitment to building a stronger economy, securing our border and ensuring safer communities, preserving our God-given freedoms, and holding the Biden Administration accountable during the new Congress next year.”

Moore’s town hall events includes stops in Wetumpka (Aug. 4), Geneva (Aug. 8), Enterprise (Aug. 10), Evergreen (Aug. 16), Ozark (Aug. 17), Eufaula (Aug. 18), Prattville (Aug. 22), Pike Road (Aug. 22), Union Springs (Aug. 23), Troy (Aug. 24) and Rehobeth (Aug. 25).

Updates about these town hall events, including any changes that make occur, can be found at https://barrymoore.house.gov/about/events.