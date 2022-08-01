Brundidge holds Community Festival

Not even the hot sun and the day-long high temperatures on Saturday deterred the Brundidge community from celebrating in festival fashion on the grounds of the Bass House on the town’s South Main Street.

The Brundidge Community Festival was planned as a day of togetherness tempered with fun and merriment, with music and dancing, and fanning and drinking ice-cold lemonade.

“There was no one sponsor or one organization for this event. It was all community,” said Patricia Valentine, an event organizer. “There was no admission charge. Everybody was invited to come, have fun and enjoy the fellowship of one another.

“The festival was planned to make our community more aware of the support and help organizations that are available, including East Central Mental Health, OCAP, DHR, Pike County schools, the Brundidge Police Department and our mayor and council.”

The Brundidge Community Festival featured vendors with a variety of handmade items and face painting and games for the youngsters and music, food and fellowship for all.

Valentine said the Brundidge Community Festival was a day and time set aside for community members to come out and enjoy great music, inspiring speakers and in fellowship with one another.

“We must come together and be together so that we can more forward as the loving and caring community that we are,” Valentine said.