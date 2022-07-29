Troy’s Class of 2023 gets another commitment

The Troy University football team added yet another player to the 2023 recruiting class this month as Birmingham’s Ty’Quarius Perry announced his commitment.

Perry is a 6-foot-3-inch, 275-pound defensive tackle that committed to Troy over offers from schools like Coastal Carolina, Tulane, Georgia Tech, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Georgia State and Southern Miss.

“I like to give thanks to God for guiding me through this process and giving me the ability to do what I love,” Perry said in a statement via Twitter. “I wan tot thank my parents and my little sister for being my biggest supports and also the time they put in with me and helping me throughout my football career.

“I’d like to thank my head coach (Jamaal) Bess for guiding me throughout my recruiting process and a big (shoutout) to Coach Jackson for staying on me and always pushing me to be a better player and young man. Also, I want to thank all the college coaches who have taken the time to recruit me. With all that being said, I would like to announce I am 100 percent committed to Troy University. Go Trojans!”

Perry is heading into his senior season with Jackson-Olin High School in 2022. Perry marks the seventh player to commit to Troy’s 2023 signing class joining linebacker Keyshawn Campbell, quarterback JD Sherrod, defensive end Malaki Pegues, defensive end Gabriel Moore, receiver Jackson Thomas and receiver Ky McNulty.

Troy is also in the hunt for three-star athlete Christian Ross, who is rated as one of the top players in the Wiregrass going into his senior season. The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound tight end/defensive end has narrowed down his list of schools to Troy, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Liberty, Tulane and Memphis. He’ll make his commitment this Friday.