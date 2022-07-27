‘The Art That Follows’ closes with artists’ reception

The colorful exhibition at the Johnson Center for the Arts could rival the floral beauty of Bellingrath Gardens with “The Art That Follows,” by artists, Lorrie Lane, and her daughter, Liz Lane.

The artwork of mother and daughter will close with an artists’ reception from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on August 4. The public is invited to come enjoy the exhibits and learn more about the artists and their artwork, said Brenda Campbell, JCA director.

“Lorrie is an oil painter who lives and works in Tuscaloosa,” Campbell said. “She has been a professional artist for 30 years and has also been involved in the business of art. She was a founding partner of the Renaissance Gallery in Northport and helped institute the downtown Northport Art Night.”

Lorrie Lane’s titles included “Daffodils,” “Tulips and Roses,” “Hydrangeas” and “All the Flowers.”

Viewing Lorrie’s artwork is liking walking through a beautiful flower garden,” Campbell said.

Liz Lane is a nationally-known painter, who also owns the Liz Lane Gallery in Homewood. The abstract principles of design that influenced a brief time in the fashion industry now influence her art.

“In her artwork, Liz explores the energy behind people, objects and moments,” Campbell said.

Liz Lane’s artwork titled “Heart Beats Like a Drum,” “Don’t Mind the Traffic,” “Field Party” and “Chasing Boys” captures the high energy behind her subjects.

Campbell encourages those who have yet to view “The Art That Follows” to come and enjoy the exhibit during the closing days of the exhibition. Then, come back and meet the artists at the closing reception in their honor on August 4.

“The Art That Follows” closes on August 5.

The JCA is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.