ALEA issues statement regarding college bomb threats

More than a dozen colleges and universities received bomb threats in the State of Alabama on Wednesday, July 27, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has cleared all of these schools as safe.

According to a release from ALEA, colleges and universities across the entire country received similar bomb threats.

“ALEA is aware of the most recent bomb threats made against universities and colleges around the country, which includes schools located in Alabama,” the statement from ALEA read. “ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Alabama Fusion Center (AFC), in conjunction with local and federal partners, are currently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff.

“All collegiate schools that received threats within Alabama on Wednesday, July 27, have been cleared and classes have been deemed safe to resume. No further details are available at this time.”

Colleges around the state that received bomb threats includes the University of South Alabama, University of Alabama-Huntsville, Enterprise State Community College, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, LBW’s MacArthur Campus in Opp, Wallace Community College in Dothan, Auburn University, Trenholm State, Shelton State Community College, Jefferson State, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Reid State Technical College and Calhoun Community College.