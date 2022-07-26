Troy football players named to Awards Watch Lists

As college football season inches closer, more and more Trojans are landing on National Awards Watch Lists.

Earlier this month, Troy linebacker Carlton Martial was named to the Dick Butkus Award Watch List, running back Kimani Vidal was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List and offensive linemen Jake Andrews landed on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. Now, even more Trojans have seen their names placed on Award Watch Lists.

Both Martial and defensive lineman Javon Solomon were named to the Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List on Tuesday. The Nagurski Award is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player. Troy joins Coastal Carolina as the only Sun Belt school with multiple players on the Nagurski Award Watch List. Finalists will be named on Nov. 16 and the winner will be announced Dec. 5 at a banquet in North Carolina.

Additionally, Troy offensive lineman Austin Stidham and defensive tackle Will Choloh both landed on the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, as well. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the country’s top interior lineman and is the third-oldest major college football award, having been created in 1946.