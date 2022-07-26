TB&Ts’ recycled ‘junk’ helps others

Recycling is nothing new to Troy.

Recycling is a “best way” to rid homes and businesses of items including paper, glass and plastics, but what about items such as computers, printers and other electronics?

For individuals, “trashing” those items might not be of great concern. However, for businesses that must reduce large numbers of electronic equipment from their inventories, doing so could be a concern and also a problem.

In addressing a growing inventory of electronic items, Troy Bank & Trust looked to UCP of Mobile as the solution.

Dianna Lee, TB&T marketing and public relations officer, said as TB&T’s stockpile of “retired” electronics grew, so did the increasing need to find a solution to rid the storage unit of the electronic junk.

“We learned about UCP Electronics Recycling and the good that comes from their recycling program,” Lee said. “UCP – United Cerebral Palsy– of Mobile, takes broken electronics or those that are no longer needed, dismantles them and recycles them to benefit the UCP programs and services.”

Lee said, after contacting UCP and learning more about its electronics recycling program, it was obvious that their program could be, would be, of great benefit to both TB&T and UCP.

“For Troy Bank and Trust, UCP’s electronics recycling program would be a way to reduce our inventory of electronic equipment and to also to support UCP’s commitment to provide services to around seven hundred families each month,” Lee said. “For UCP, it also helps the additional programs and services UCP offers.”

Lee said, last week, UCP accepted TB&T’s first “stockpile” of electronics and it was good to know that the electronics items that were no longer of use to the bank would benefit the services of UCP.

The electronics would be broken down to the basic components and wiped clean, meaning that all data would be deleted and rendered unrecoverable. The raw materials would then be available for recycling.

“UCP of Mobile is providing a service for TB&T and, in turn, TB&T is supporting United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile,” Lee said. “TB&T is proud to be recycling in a different way and also to be helping make a difference in the lives of others.’

UCP serves more than 700 families each month in 32 Alabama counties and provides services to clients, ages birth to adulthood. UCP programs include Early Intervention, preschool, Camp SMILE, Adult Day and Supported Employment, as well as employing individuals with a disability and veterans.