Sam Williams was an esteemed drug store owner

In May 23, 1906, The Messenger ran a thirty-two page illustrated edition, showing many of the prominent public buildings, churches, schools, business houses and citizens of Troy. This issue was done to give “those of the outside world a meagre insight to our many advantages.”

“Some twenty-six years ago the above genial gentleman was born in Brundidge, Pike County, Ala., and before he had quit wearing knee breeches his parents moved to Troy, where he has ever since resided. Sam Williams when a mere boy won his way into the affection and confidence of those who knew him and esteemed his many noble traits of character, and having but limited opportunities to attend school, began in the drug business with Dr. A. C. St. Tennille when only 13 years of age, and after which time he was employed by Dr. J. M. Collier in the same line of business for something like five years.

In 1901 he attended the Maryland College of Pharmacy, and after remaining only a short period of time he graduated with distinction and honor so proficient was he in the drug business.

In 1893 he began the present drug business with Judge W. R. White, under the firm name of White & Williams, which was run under said name for a limited time, then was succeeded by Williams, Seals & Co. and shortly afterwards this was succeeded by Williams & Tennille, who moved the business from where the Dollar Store now stands to its present location, and some six years ago Mr. Williams bought out the interest of Dr. Tennille.

Mr. Williams is one of Troy’s most energetic and progressive druggists, and has worked his way up from errand boy to sole proprietorship of one of the coziest and most inviting drug establishments in this section, and what he does not know about drugs and drug sundries is not worth knowing. He is a steward in the M. E. Church, South, and a loyal and beloved member of the Knights of Pythias, being trustee and grand deputy of this most popular benevolent order. He is also secretary of the Democratic Executive Committee of Pike County, and never has he failed to cheerfully respond to any call his party has made upon him. He has been also commandant of Camp Sanford U.S.C.V., and is held in high esteem by every member of this distinguished organization.

It can truly be said of Sam Williams that he has no enemies and numbers his friends by the thousand.”

