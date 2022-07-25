Jeremy Speros selected to serve as Alabama 4-H State Ambassador

The Pike County 4-H will be represented at the state level for the upcoming year by Jeremy Speros, who was recently selected to serve as Alabama 4H State Ambassador.

Those selected as an ambassador serve as representatives of the organization, leading and assisting statewide with 4-H clubs and youth council meetings throughout the club year. Speros will serve Alabama 4-H for the 2022-2023 year.

“To serve again as 4-H State Ambassador is truly an honor,” Speros said. “I am so excited for this coming year and can’t wait for Midwinter 2023.”

Speros will have the opportunity to develop his skills in leadership, citizenship, public relations and team building while serving as State 4-H Ambassador.

“Being the new Foundation Regional Extension Agent (FREA) here in Pike County, I am looking forward to working alongside Jeremy as his endeavors within 4-H continue to grow,” Pike County FREA Hillary People said. “In the short time I have known Jeremy, he has demonstrated strong leadership skills with a servant heart. Pike County 4-H is glad to call him ours.”

Joy Scott, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System 4-H Leadership and Citizenship Specialist, serves as advisor to the state ambassadors. She said working with a different group of 4-H members each year is exciting because she gets to witness first hand the immense talent across the state.

“Alabama 4-H Ambassadors have an outstanding impact on not just the local level, but statewide 4-H programing, as well,” Scott said. “I am excited to see what elements of leadership and citizenship this new group of members will bring to the table throughout the upcoming year.”