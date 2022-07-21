Troy Athletics announces complete NIL plan for student-athletes

On Thursday, July 21, Troy University Athletics announced its complete Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) plan for student-athletes.

A release from the university, states that the plan has already been implemented for student-athletes and the is designed to provide athletes with the best opportunity to capitalize on NIL opportunities and provide them with the necessary educational tools to protect the student-athletes and remain NCAA compliant.

“It is our responsibility to provide our student-athletes with every opportunity to be successful on the court, in the classroom and in the community,” Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said in a statement. “Name, image and likeness has swept the collegiate athletics landscape over the past 12 months, and we have used due diligence and been responsible in nature when putting together our plan to support our more than 400 student-athletes.

“This is a collaborative and comprehensive plan that involves amazing university resources, our outstanding community and respected partners. We are excited to officially announce our efforts as we continue to strive to put our student-athletes in the best possible position to succeed.”

Earlier this week, Troy announced an expanded relationship with Overdorse and a new partnership with The Brandr Group to assist in helping student-athletes expand their potential in NIL. The Brandr Group will launch the Troy Marketplace platform in August to allow potential sponsors, companies and vendors a chance to reach out to Troy athletes for NIL opportunities. Troy athletes will also be able to join a licensing program, which will allow for fans to buy merchandise like jerseys with the players name and number, as well as allowing athletes to use Troy branding in NIL opportunities.

Troy has also partnered with the Troy University Sorrell College of Business, Troy University IDEA Bank and professional accountants to create an NIL certificate program for all of its student-athletes. This program consists of social media and personal branding training, financial literacy and tax implication training, NCAA compliance training and training on how to work with vendors and companies. Athletes will have the ability to take Sorrell College’s entrepreneur class each semester and professional speakers will provide tax education to the athletes as it relates to NIL earnings.

Troy also announced that every eligible Trojan athlete will have the opportunity to become a paid brand ambassador with Adidas, which is Troy’s official apparel partner. These ambassador’s will promote the brand using tracking links to send their audience to adidas.com and are rewarded for the sales they drive to the website.

Troy has also set up sponsorship opportunities for student-athletes with PlayFly Sports, which is a sports marketing and media company.