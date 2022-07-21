Pioneer Museum attracts 100-plus at Sunday event

On Sunday afternoon, July 17, the Pioneer Museum of Alabama offered free admission from 1 until 4 p.m. More than 100 people took advantage of the opportunity.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said she was well pleased with the response to the offer of free admission.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama on busy Highway 231 north of Troy is a popular Pike County tourist attraction.

And, it’s also the “county seat” for those in and around Pike County who want to learn more about the pioneer spirit that prevailed when Alabama was “growing” toward statehood and about how their ancestors lived and worked during those early days.

To encourage travelers and locals alike to visit the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, the museum offered free admission on July 1 and 2 with more than 400 visitors taking advantage of the opportunity.

“The response to free admission day in early July was encouragement to offer another time of free admission,” Tatom said. “Because it was an afternoon opportunity, we realized that most of those who came would be from the local area and that was good. We want those in and around Pike County to be familiar with the museum and all that we have to off. They are the ones who will come and come back again. We have a large number of travelers who visit the museum and we greatly appreciate their interest and support. However, they are less likely to be regular visitors to the museum.”

Tatom said the Pioneer Museum has two of its largest and most attend events coming up in and around the fall. Pioneer Days is a featured event in October and Ole Time Christmas in early December.

“Memberships are most important to the museum,” Tatom said. “Family members are $25 and family members are $65 and are good one year from the date of purchase,” Tatom said. “Memberships offer free admission to the museum and to all special museum events, including Thunder on the Three Notch.

Membership are very good deals and help support the museum’s operation and programs.”

For more information, call 334-566-3597 or visit the museum on Highway 231 north of Troy.