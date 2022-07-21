Pets racking up votes!

Going into the weekend, felines are far out front in the number of pets entered in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest.

“But the deadline for entry is not until August 31, so the cats’ lead may not hold,” said Donna Brockmann, humane society president. “Already, we have very interesting cat entries. James Shirley’s cat is named Troy and Spike, a longtime entry, passed away this month and will be entered ‘in memory.’”

Two Troy Animal Shelter cats, Binx and Julio, are entered and howling for votes. Added to the cat mix are gerbils, Yoda and Hippo, with entries yet to come. Brockmann said the 2023 Pet Photo Contest could end as a photo finish.

The number of early entries stands at 43 and Brockmann said, hopes are that the number will double and more because the Pet Photo Contest supports the HSPC’s annul spay/neuter clinic.

“Spaying and neutering is the best way to reduce the number of unwanted and, too often, neglected and abused dogs and cats,” Brockmann said. “As encouragement for pet owners to have their animals spayed and neutered, the Humane Society of Pike County pays the first $50 of each procedure as long as funds are available. All local veterinarians participate so participating in the clinic is also convenient.

The larger the number of pets entered in the annual Pet Photo Contest and the more votes determine the dollars dedicated to the spay/neuter clinic.

Those who have not entered their pets in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest are encouraged to do so by visiting the HSPC website at www.pikehumane.org or on-site at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins. The entry fee is $10 and votes are one dollar.