Big Brick Market: ‘Unexpectedly Differently’

With the opening of the Big Brick Market, downtown Brundidge has more to offer people of different ages and different interests.

Jason Lee and Meg Stroh are the owners of the newest business in town and a new business that might not be what is expected in small town Alabama.

“We’ve heard a of comments that the Big Brick Market is … different,” said Stroh as she swung leisurely in a basket swing. “Jason and I wanted a place where people could come, sell their handcrafted items, enjoy great artwork, play games, sing karaoke, dine from a food truck and just enjoy the fellowship of ‘the market,’’

And after a week in business, the owners are pleased with the response from local residents and from the surrounding area.

“The Big Brick Market is a great gathering place and it’s been great having people stop by just to sit around and chat,” Stroh said. “We have had people from here and all around the area come to visit the market. Many of them have been surprised. They weren’t expecting a place like this. Their comments have been very favorable and supportive.”

Lee and Stroh are excited to be business owners in a hometown-kind of place. Brundidge is home to Lee but, Stroh comes from a mobile military family but she “loves it here.”

“Brundidge has a lot of offer and Jason and I hope that others will come and be a part of helping Brundidge grow,” Stroh said. “This town has great promise. We are happy to be here and looking forward to the possibilities ahead.”

The Big Brick Market will have different weekly events including game night and Karaoke night.

The market is open daily with consignment booths that feature hand-crafted items and an art wall for the “show or sale” or original works.

The Big Brick Market is located on S.A. Graham Blvd. in downtown Brundidge.