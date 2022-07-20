TUWL hosts Back To School Party For ‘Boys And Girls’

The Troy United Women’s League hosted a Back(Pack) to School party for the participants in the Boys and Girls Club of Troy and Surrounding Counties Tuesday at the Colley Senior Complex.

Each boy and each girl received a backpack filled with supplies needed for a good start to the school year 2022-23.

Catherine Jordan, TUWL, said the league members understand how important it is for young people to get off to a good start at school each year.

“It is important for all students to begin the schoolyear with the tools they need to be successful,” Jordan said. “The TUWL wanted to help supply those needs.”

Each member of the Boys and Girls Club of Troy received a new backpack filled with a variety of school supplies including the basics, paper and pencils, with pizza on the side.

The TUWL treated the boys and girls to a pizza party at lunchtime and there was merriment all around.

Latasha Howard, Boys and Girls Club director, expressed appreciation to the members of the Troy United Women’s League for their support of the Boys and Girls Club.

“The backpacks and the supplies are needed and greatly appreciated,” Howard said. “Getting the school year off to a good and successful start includes having the basic tools that are necessary to be successful.

“It’s also important and encouraging for the children to know that others are interested in and care about them. And, it’s important to us, the TUWL, that we help supply those needs so the boys and girls will know that we care.”

The support of the TUWL membership is also encouragement for the boys and girls to do their best so they will be successful throughout the new schoolyear.

The Boys and Girls Club also provides a foundation for learning throughout the summer.

“We have had a busy summer at the Boys and Girls Club here in Troy,” Howard said. “We had STEM Week and two engineers from Atlanta, Maceo Henderson, Samuel Bailey and Jeremy York, came to talk with our club members and to work with them.”

The Summer Program 2022 also includes Art Week, Feelings Matter Week and Swim Camp Weeks.

“Our summer program is fun and culturally enriching,” Howard said. “We thank all of those who support our programs and encourage our boys and girls.