‘Tupper’ to host Summer Splash Party for Summer Readers

The City of Brundidge Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s summer reading program will come to a splashing close at 2 p.m. on Thursday. All youngsters who participated in Tupper’s summer reading program are invited to enjoy the fun and fellowship of the culminating activity.

Garneshia Lampley, children’s coordinator, said the children will be treated to an afternoon of fun activities that include waterslides, splash pools and water games.”

“We had a very successful summer reading program with 116 children registered,” Lampley said. “The splash party is a way to thank them for their participation in the summer reading program and for making reading a part of their summer activities.”

Tupper’s Summer Reading Program helps maintain children’s reading skills, stimulates interest in the library and in reading and is also motivation to read for fun.

Lampley said one of the activities of the summer reading program that generated a lot of interest and provided an avenue for learning was “the word game,” based on Peter Reynold’s The Word Collector.

“The kids would bring in words they learned while summer reading,” Lampley said. “They shared the word and what it means with the others. They learned new words and also that words are used to let others know what we are thinking and feeling.”

Lampley said the storytimers enjoyed special weekly programs that included visitors from Animal Tales, the Montgomery Zoo, the Alabama State Department of Archives and the Bright Star Children’s Theater.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library has programs and activities for children and adults throughout the year.

Lampley said everyone is invited to visit the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and learn more about what the library has to offer in the way of reading materials and services.