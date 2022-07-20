Stained glass class preparing to reopen at Senior Center

The activities and the programming at the Colley Senior Complex are moving back to the participation levels that were in place prior to COVID-19.

“Slowly we are getting back to where we were and then moving forward,” said Catherine Jordan, complex director. “We are looking forward to being back with all of the programs and events that were enjoyed before the pandemic. We are excited that Sherry Key’s very popular stained glass class will be opening once again around the first of August. She will open with students who were in her class when we had to close the doors.”

Key said she, too, is looking forward to being back and will accept as many students as she can accommodate in the stained-glass class.

“We have a good group of interested and capable learners,” Key said. “When we had to close ‘shop,’ they were all doing really good work. Stained glass art takes a lot of thought and planning. Stained glass requires artwork – a pattern – that can be precision cut. “

Key said most of those who were in the class before the doors were closed had decided on the patterns for their stained-glass work. “Probably, their artwork went home with them.”

The stained-glass art class at the Colley Senior Complex will bring life back to the “house next door” which is an extension of the senior complex.

“The pottery class was also meeting there,” Key said. “Hopefully, that class will reopen soon. It will be good to have a house filled with art and artists. It’s exciting to be a part of the creation of art, especially stained glass art. We are excited to get back to the art of stained glass.”

For information about the opening of other classes and programs at Colley Senior Complex, visit the senior center on Elm Street in Troy or call 334- 808-8500.