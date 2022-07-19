Troy Tiger Sharks get set for state swim meet

The Troy Tiger Sharks will be sending more than 20 swimmers to this weekend’s Alabama Parks and Recreation State Swim Meet.

In total, 22 Troy swimmers qualified at the recent District Sweet Meet, which featured swimmers from Troy, Dothan, Andalusia, Eufaula and Enterprise. That number doubles last year’s state qualifiers.

“We have a total of 52 swimmers and 22 qualified for the state swim meet, almost all of them in multiple events,” Tiger Sharks coach Amy Swindall said. “They’re doing wonderful and we’re up to 22 swimmers that qualified this year, up from last year’s 10 that qualified.”

Representing the Tiger Sharks at the State meet will be swimmers Maggie Ballard, Emma Bradley, Kimyla Cavanaugh, Aaron Dent, Tucker Dent, Gracie Ellis, Rilee Felch, Alyssa Forehand, Bryant Forehand, Raelynn Hall, Jack Harbin, Ava Moore, Jane Pack, Baylor Pennington, Piper Pennington, William Regehr, Blakeley Smith, Charlee Smith, Devan Smith, Brea Swindall, Jesse Swindall and Ryan Swindall. The Tiger Sharks are coached by Amy Swindall, Fairby Caldwell, Samantha Wilson and Jessica Wolfe.

Amy Swindall said that she wants to see her swimmers succeed at the state meet but will consider improvement as success, as well.

“I would love for someone to place in the Top 10,” she said. “There will be over 2,000 kids there, so if we have a Top 10 finisher that will be amazing. I really want any one of them to have a faster time than their time at district, though. Any one that improves is great.”

The Tiger Sharks will begin competing at the state meet in Opelika on Friday, July 22, with competition wrapping up on July 23.