Troy Police Department Arrest Report, July 20, 2022

July 1

Olivia Shanice Reynolds, 29, was charged with reckless endangerment and harassment.

Shaun Randall Owens, 40, was charged on an alias warrant.

Terrance Bernard Jackson, 23, was charged on a capias warrant.

Joseph Layfette Murphy, 45, was charged on two alias warrants.

Jimmy Deangelo Stringer, 39, was charged with contempt of court.

July 2

Charles Edward Mitchell, 62, was charged on an alias warrant.

Nathaniel Sanchez Hall, 32, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.

Herrerera Solidad Gonzalo, 34, was charged with public intoxication.

July 3

Willie Denoris McClendon, 40, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Lee Rosker Toney, 32, was charged with driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Christopher Lee Rumph, 54, was charged with public intoxication.

Kenneth Nigeria Fuller, 29, was charged on an alias warrant.

Berdex Starks Jr., 26, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

July 4

Tevin Rashad Darby, 20, was charged with harassment and probation violation.

Calvin David Wilkins, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and using a false identity to obstruct justice.

Michael Douglas Sartain, 53, was charged with driving under the influence.