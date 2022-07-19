Ramsay forward commits to Troy

Published 11:29 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Ramsay junior Kerrington kiel has committed to Troy. (Submitted photo)

On Tuesday, Ramsay High School senior Kerrington Kiel announced his commitment to the Troy University men’s basketball team.

Kiel, a member of the 2022-2023 recruiting class, is a 6-foot-6-inch, 170-pound forward from Birmingham that earned first-team Class 5A All-State honors as a junior for Ramsay last season. He also earned first-team All-Birmingham honors, as well. Kiel helped guide the Rams to the Class 5A State Runner-Up this past season, as well. Kiel averaged 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 3.5 assists as a junior.

Bama Prep Hoops ranks Kiel as the No. 8-ranked prospect from the State of Alabama for the Class of 2023. Kiel earned All-Regional Tournament, State Regional MVP, All-Area Tournament All-State Tournament honors for his play in the postseason last year.

