Ramsay forward commits to Troy

On Tuesday, Ramsay High School senior Kerrington Kiel announced his commitment to the Troy University men’s basketball team.

Kiel, a member of the 2022-2023 recruiting class, is a 6-foot-6-inch, 170-pound forward from Birmingham that earned first-team Class 5A All-State honors as a junior for Ramsay last season. He also earned first-team All-Birmingham honors, as well. Kiel helped guide the Rams to the Class 5A State Runner-Up this past season, as well. Kiel averaged 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 3.5 assists as a junior.

Bama Prep Hoops ranks Kiel as the No. 8-ranked prospect from the State of Alabama for the Class of 2023. Kiel earned All-Regional Tournament, State Regional MVP, All-Area Tournament All-State Tournament honors for his play in the postseason last year.