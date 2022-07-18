TUWL to host ‘Back To School Bash’ for boys & girls

The Troy United Women’s League will host a Back to School Bash for the youngsters at the Boys and Girls Club of Pike and Surrounding Counties on Tuesday morning in the lower level of the Colley Senior Complex.

Catherine Jordan, complex director and TUWL member, said the TUWL is 23 members strong. The members, are collectively and individually, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the young people of the community and in support of their educational endeavors.

“We understand how important it is for young people to get off to a good start each school year,” Jordan said. “It’s important for each student to begin the schoolyear with the tools they need to be successful. The TUWL wants to help supply those tools.”

Shelia Deveridge, TUWL member, said 50 backpacks were purchased and “supplied” through donations from the membership and contributions from within the community.

Each backpack contains a variety of items needed at the beginning of school including paper, pencils, colored pencils, erasers, markers, crayons, markers and glue.

The TUWL members said a child who has the tools he or she needs to get the school year off to a good start will have a much better opportunity to be successful with his or her schoolwork.

“We want each child to get off to the best start possible,” Jordan said.” We want them all to make good grades and have a good year.”