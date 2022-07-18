TAC names Dave Camwell president

The Troy Arts Council will begin its new calendar year in the fall with a new slate of officers. Dave Camwell will serve as president and Maggie Hammond as vice president. The new board members are Olaf Lieb, Jaye Henderson, Ryan Wagstaff, Carrie Jaxon, Shequetha McKenzie, Teresa Sims and Kelly Ware.

The dates for the remainder of the year 2022 are on the TAC website.

“We will be choosing the next season events in the next month or so,” Camwell said.

The TAC will offer an entertainment calendar of events for varied interests and all ages. Season membership will be available and those who are interested in the arts are invited to become patrons of the arts.

The Troy Arts Council has been an artistic outlet for the community for more than 50 years.

The TAC was founded in 1972 and has dedicated time, money and energy into enriching the lives of people in Troy and Pike County by the facilitation events of the visual arts theater and music.

The pandemic prevented the TAC’s ability to showcase in-person entertainment events but countered with virtual concerts.

The TAC is looking forward to being back “live” and invites those who are interested in the arts or think they might be patrons of the TAC in 2022-2023.

For more in visit the Troy Arts Council of Troy Alabama Facebook page.